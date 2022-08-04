Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

