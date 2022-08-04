Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Position Increased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,437 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.80% of Argo Group International worth $54,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Argo Group International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $518.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

