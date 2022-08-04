Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $779,419.80 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE ANET traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.70. 2,698,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,201. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arista Networks by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

