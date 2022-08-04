Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 1,048 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.9 %

ANET stock opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.15.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.