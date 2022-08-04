Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.15.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

