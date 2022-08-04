Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.15.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $123.28. 52,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $746,324.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

