Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.15.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ANET opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.