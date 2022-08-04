Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $205.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,380. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,681,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after acquiring an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

