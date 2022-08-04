Arweave (AR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $57.81 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $14.39 or 0.00062178 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $480.47 million and $57.81 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016656 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.