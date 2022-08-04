Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.
NYSE:AHT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,521. The company has a market capitalization of $357.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.21.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
