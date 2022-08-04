Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:AHT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,521. The company has a market capitalization of $357.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

