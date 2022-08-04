Ashok Lahiri Sells 2,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $22,380.00.

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,311. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

ENVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

