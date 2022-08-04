Ashok Lahiri Sells 2,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $22,380.00.

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,311. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

