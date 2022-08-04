Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,342.20.

ASHTY has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($58.45) to GBX 4,136 ($50.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.65) to GBX 6,100 ($74.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.67) to GBX 4,825 ($59.12) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $221.10 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.04.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.