Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.07) to €18.00 ($18.56) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.33) to €17.20 ($17.73) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.65) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 84,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

