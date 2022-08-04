Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Shares Gap Down to $58.86

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.86, but opened at $55.23. Assured Guaranty shares last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 6,483 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $17,565,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $13,554,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $17,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

