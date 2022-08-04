Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Astec Industries Stock Performance
Shares of ASTE opened at $41.53 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,076.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.
Astec Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Astec Industries Company Profile
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.
