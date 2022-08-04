Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $41.53 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,076.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

