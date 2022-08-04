AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Down 1.4 %

ALOT stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in AstroNova by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

