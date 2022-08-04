ATI (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $25.35

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $27.50. ATI shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 19,706 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

ATI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

