Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,660. Atkore has a twelve month low of $80.04 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 94.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

