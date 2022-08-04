Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 94.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Atkore updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.89-$21.24 EPS.

Atkore Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $90.53 on Thursday. Atkore has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $42,940,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 419,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.