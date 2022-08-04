Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 4,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. Atomera has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $312.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $71,141.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,625.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $119,635. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
