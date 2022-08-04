Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Atomera Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 4,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. Atomera has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $312.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $71,141.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,625.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $119,635. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atomera by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atomera by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Atomera by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atomera by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

