ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 2,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 434,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

ATRenew Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

