ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 2,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 434,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
ATRenew Stock Up 5.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
