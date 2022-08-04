Attila Price Reaches $0.0048 (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Attila has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $3,822.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Attila has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Attila coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,908.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00128040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00031999 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

ATT is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

