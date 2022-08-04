AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

AudioCodes has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AudioCodes has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AudioCodes stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $6,208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.