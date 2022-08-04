Audius Price Hits $0.34 (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001523 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $281.44 million and $10.87 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

