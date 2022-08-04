Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.5 %

ADP opened at $244.32 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average of $215.96. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

