Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AGR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avangrid by 21.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

