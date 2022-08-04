Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Avantor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 144,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,323. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Avantor has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $8,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

