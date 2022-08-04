Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.92.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Avantor has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.