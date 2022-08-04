Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,323. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $151,845,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Avantor by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after buying an additional 2,098,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,515,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,124,000 after buying an additional 1,815,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.