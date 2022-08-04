AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVDX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 16.82.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AVDX stock opened at 7.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.36. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.86 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 68.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

