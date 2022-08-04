Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Paul Grinberg Sells 2,985 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Axos Financial Stock Performance
AX stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on AX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Institutional Trading of Axos Financial
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
Featured Articles
