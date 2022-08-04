Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Paul Grinberg Sells 2,985 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

About Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,563,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

