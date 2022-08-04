AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AXTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

AXT Stock Performance

AXTI stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $400.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.12. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Insider Transactions at AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AXT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AXT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

