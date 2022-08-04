AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Down to $20.35

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $18.84. AZEK shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 21,307 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,128,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in AZEK by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in AZEK by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.