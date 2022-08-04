Azuki Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $144,394.38 and approximately $24.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00630013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00035445 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Azuki

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.