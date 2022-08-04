BAE Systems (LON:BA) PT Raised to GBX 1,020

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 1,020 ($12.50) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.54) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 870 ($10.66) to GBX 965 ($11.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 924.60 ($11.33).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 796.80 ($9.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 847.42 ($10.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1,853.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 788.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 724.07.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

