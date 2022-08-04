Baiju Bhatt Sells 118,134 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of HOOD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,205,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,839,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

