Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 9,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $932.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

