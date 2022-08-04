Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.41) on Thursday. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 93 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.52). The company has a market cap of £816.86 million and a PE ratio of 589.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

