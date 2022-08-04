Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.41) on Thursday. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 93 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.52). The company has a market cap of £816.86 million and a PE ratio of 589.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35.
