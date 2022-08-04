Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 3,244 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $4,423,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZBH opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

