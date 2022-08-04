Balentine LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $226.73 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

