Balentine LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

