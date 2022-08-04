Balentine LLC Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Price Performance

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

