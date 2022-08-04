Balentine LLC Has $377,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $452.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.22.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

