Balentine LLC Increases Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,801,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 205,337 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,550,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 217,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4794 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

