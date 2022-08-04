Balentine LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 8.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 45,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Biogen by 23.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in Biogen by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 81,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 42.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $213.60 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

