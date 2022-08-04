Balentine LLC Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average of $152.92. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 554,029 shares of company stock worth $82,263,545. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

