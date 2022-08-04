Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BTN stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

