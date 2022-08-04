Banano (BAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $105,099.00

Banano (BAN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Banano has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $105,099.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00628730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,372,325,532 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

