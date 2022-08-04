Bank of America Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $155.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $162.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.61.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $95.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $203.27. The firm has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.