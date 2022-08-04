Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,959 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 566,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,455,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

